Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce $113.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $114.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

