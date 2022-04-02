Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.