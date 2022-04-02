Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SCS opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.