KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

