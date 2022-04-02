KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.