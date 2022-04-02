StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Invacare has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

