Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $147,366,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

