Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.
Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.62.
In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $147,366,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.