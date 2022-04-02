Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $236.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

