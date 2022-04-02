DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Trading Up 0.1%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.