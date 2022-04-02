StockNews.com Begins Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $903.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

