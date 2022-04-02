FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $131.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.