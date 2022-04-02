General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

