General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
