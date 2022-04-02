AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AERC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $117.35.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.