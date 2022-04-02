FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FF opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.74.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter.
About FutureFuel (Get Rating)
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
