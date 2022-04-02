FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.74.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 239,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 114,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

