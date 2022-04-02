Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

