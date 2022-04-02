Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.39

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.39 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.77). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 14,083 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

