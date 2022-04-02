Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.05). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,478,700 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £18.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.
Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)
