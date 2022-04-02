ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.68

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 519,152 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.68. The company has a market cap of £16.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.
About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)
