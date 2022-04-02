World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE INT opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

