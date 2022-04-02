StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
FLGT stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.
In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
