Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SUPV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SUPV stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

