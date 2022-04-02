Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SUPV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
SUPV stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.89.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
