Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

QUOT stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 315,879 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 551,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

