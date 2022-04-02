Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 595,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 27,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.