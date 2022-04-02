Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.39). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($4.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

