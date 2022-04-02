Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.39). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($4.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
