Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.