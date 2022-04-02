Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $224.77 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

