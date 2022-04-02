Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,800 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

