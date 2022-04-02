Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 715 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

