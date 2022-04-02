EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $389,810.85 and $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.92 or 0.99814885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.