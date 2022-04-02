Fusion Price Reaches $0.56 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $696,568.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.41 or 0.99636766 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,265,901 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

