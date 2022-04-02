Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TISI opened at $2.44 on Friday. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

