Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTRN opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

