Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.97

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $454.19 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00399209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00090895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00110062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,311,617 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.