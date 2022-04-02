Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTEX opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Open Text by 309.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after buying an additional 335,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

