Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

