Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $173.20.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

