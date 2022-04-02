SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.