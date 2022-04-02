Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,003 shares of company stock valued at $78,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

