Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

