Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

