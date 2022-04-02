IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDACORP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in IDACORP by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $117.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $117.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.