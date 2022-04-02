Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

PODD opened at $279.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.13 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

