The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 5.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.32. 43,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,686,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

