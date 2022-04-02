FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $10,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

