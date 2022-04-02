CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

