WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

KEYS opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

