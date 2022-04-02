DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.