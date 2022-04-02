WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

NYSE CP opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.