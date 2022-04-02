National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 578 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 436,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,259,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,838,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $95.56 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.