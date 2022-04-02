UBS Group Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

