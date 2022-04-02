BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

